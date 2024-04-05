Aided by price cuts in the domestic market, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) maker Marico is expecting the consolidated revenue growth in fourth quarter and the domestic revenue growth outpacing volume growth in the quarters ahead.

The company stated that it is moving back into positive territory after three quarters with consolidated revenue growth in the low single digits.

“Amidst the backdrop of improving macro-indicators, we expect a gradual uptick in the growth of our core categories through the ongoing initiatives to enhance the profitability of our general trade (GT) channel partners and focused investments towards a transformative expansion in our direct reach footprint across urban and rural outlets over the next couple of years. We will continue our focus on driving differential growth in our urban-centric and premium portfolios through organised retail and e-commerce channels. We will continue to aggressively diversify the portfolio through the accelerated scale up of foods and digital-first brands and improve profitability parameters in line with our medium-term strategic priorities,” the company stated in an exchange filing.

Marico’s India business witnessed a slight uptick in volume growth on a sequential basis owing to steadying trends. Parachute Coconut oil posted low single-digit volume growth while the Saffola oil delivered mid-single-digit volume growth.

The FMCG maker stated that it is expecting strong gross margin expansion on a year-on-year basis and is expecting a low double-digit operating profit growth on the back of a healthy expansion in operating margin.

The international business grew with double-digit constant currency growth led by Bangladesh bouncing back from transient headwinds.

