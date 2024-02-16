Marriott International has collaborated with Oberoi Realty Ltd to introduce the Marriott Hotels flagship brand and its JW Marriott portfolio in Mumbai. The JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City and Mumbai Marriott Hotel Sky City are slated to open between 2027 and 2028, enriching the city’s hospitality landscape. Rajeev Menon, President Asia Pacific, excluding China, Marriott International, expressed excitement about Mumbai’s real estate development phase, stating: “This collaboration reinforces Mumbai as a strategically important market.”

Meanwhile, speaking at the signing ceremony of the said hotels, Menon said Marriott International has clocked a turnover of ₹9,000 crore in FY24, with a 32 per cent increase in Revpar. He also said he is “extremely bullish about the Indian market because of the growth in tourism as well as development in infrastructure in the country”.

“I see tremendous potential in secondary and tertiary markets, in light of the growing income of Indians,” Menon added. About the mixed use properties in Mumbai, Menon said the existing partnerships with Oberoi Realty in Mumbai are a “success story of such models”.

The JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City, situated on Mumbai’s north-eastern outskirts, will feature 280 guestrooms with residential-inspired interiors. The hotel will have three dining outlets, a lobby lounge, a pool bar, a 25-metre outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, and the signature Spa by JW. Offering 1,670 square meters of event space, the hotel aims to become a prime destination for small to medium-scale events. JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City in 2025 and Mumbai Marriott Hotel Sky City in 2026 is expected to add 560 rooms in the financial capital of India

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Marriott Hotel Sky City in Borivali will offer 280 guestrooms. The property will host three restaurants, an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, and a patisserie, along with a bar lounge and the Greatroom lobby – a brand signature globally. The hotel plans to include the M Club lounge, a fitness centre, Quan spa, an outdoor swimming pool and versatile event spaces.

Vikas Oberoi, Chairman & Managing Director of Oberoi Realty Ltd, said JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City will be part of the integrated Oberoi Garden City, while the Mumbai Marriott Hotel Sky City will be integrated into Sky City in Borivali East. He added: “We look forward to continuing our long-standing association with Marriott International.” This strategic partnership aligns with Marriott’s global vision, providing Mumbai residents and visitors access to world-class brands and exceptional hospitality experiences.

Marriott International has a portfolio of nearly 8,800 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 139 countries and territories globally. Of this, it operates 17 brands in India with 148 hotels with 75 hotels in the pipeline.