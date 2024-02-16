Oberoi Realty announced a partnership with Marriott International to enhance luxury living experiences in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The collaboration will lead to the development of two Marriott properties: JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City and Mumbai Marriott Hotel Sky City in Borivali, scheduled for completion by 2027-28. These projects aim to redefine urban living and hospitality in Mumbai, offering experiences for residents and visitors.

Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty Ltd,said, “These hotels will be part of our integrated developments, Oberoi Garden City in Thane and Sky City in Borivali East. This partnership reflects our commitment to shaping Mumbai’s real estate landscape and transforming lifestyles for our customers and residents.”

The company reported, the JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City will be located within Oberoi Garden City, Thane, spread across 75 acres, The Mumbai Marriott Hotel Sky City will be part of Sky City, a 25-acre integrated living development in Borivali East, featuring luxury residential towers and the expansive Sky City Mall spanning over 1.5 million square feet.

The company further informed, the JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City and the Mumbai Marriott Hotel SkyCity are part of Oberoi Realty’s commitment to creating dynamic and sustainable urban communities. The company added, residents and visitors can expect a blend of luxury, convenience and sustainability in these developments.

The shares were up by 0.92 per cent to ₹1321.30 at 3.29 pm on the BSE.