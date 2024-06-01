Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), the country’s largest passenger vehicles maker, on Saturday reported total domestic sales of 1,44,002 units in May, a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) marginal growth as compared with 1,43,708 units in the same month last year.

Sales of the mini segment (Alto and S-Presso) declined to 9,902 units during the month as compared with 12,236 units in May 2023 and that of the compact segment (like Baleno, Swift, WagonR) too declined to 68,206 units against 71,419 units in the same month last year.

However, domestic sales of utility vehicles (like Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga) continues to grow with 54,204 units as compared with 46,243 units in the corresponding month last year.

Its total exports declined by 34.40 per cent Y-o-Y to 17,367 units during the month as against 26,477 units in the corresponding month last year.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), registered domestic sales of 49,151 units in May, a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 1.13 per cent as compared with 48,601 units in same month last year.

In exports, the sales grew 31 per cent Y-o-Y to 14,400 units during the month as against 11,000 units in May 2023.

“We have maintained a healthy total sales volume in May 2024, despite a week-long routine bi-annual maintenance shutdown at our Sriperumbudur factory. SUVs continue to be a growth driver for HMIL, accounting for more than 67 per cent of domestic sales last month. Our rural penetration stood at a healthy 20.1 per cent in May,” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said.

‘Seltos’ maker Kia India also registered single digit growth (5 per cent) in its sales to 19,500 units in May as compared with 18,766 units in the corresponding month last year.

“So far in this year, we have been aggressive in introducing new competitive variants of our models, which has contributed significantly to our sales. With a robust network expansion strategy in place, we shall continue to grow in the rest of the year and cross one-million domestic sales milestone soon,” Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head Sales & Marketing at Kia India, said.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a Y-o-Y growth of 17 per cent to 43,218 units in May as compared with 32,883 units in the corresponding month last year. “We sold a total of 43,218 SUVs in May, a growth of 31 per cent and 71,682 total vehicles, a 17 per cent growth over last year,” Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M said.

Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported monthly sales of 25,273 units in May, representing a Y-o-Y growth of 24 per cent as compared to 20,410 units sold in May 2023.

“Our unrelenting customer-centric approach has inspired us to stay ahead of the curve by understanding the diverse needs of our customers and offering a diverse array of products and services. We will continue to energise our customer-centricity by enhancing touchpoints and curating innovative value-added services aimed at creating delightful ownership experiences,” Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, TKM said.

‘Comet’ maker MG Motor India said it sold 4,769 vehicles during the month, a Y-o-Y decline of five per cent as compared with 5,006 units in the corresponding month last year.

In the two-wheeler segment, TVS Motor company registered a growth of seven per cent Y-o-Y in its domestic sales to 2,71,140 units in May as against 2,52,690 units in May 2023.