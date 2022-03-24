Maruti Suzuki appoints Hisashi Takeuchi as new MD & CEO

Kenichi Ayukawa appointed as Executive Vice-Chairman till September

In a leadership change, country’s largest passenger vehicles maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday said its Board has-approved the appointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of three years with effect from April 1 till March 31, 2025.

The previous MD and CEO, Kenichi Ayukawa has been appointed as a Whole-time Director designated as Executive Vice-Chairman for a period of six months -- from April 1 till September 30, MSIL said in filing to stock exchanges.

“The Board has fixed Friday, the April 1, as the cut-off date to determine the eligibility of the members to cast their votes through remote e-voting facility,” the company said.

Professional journey

Takeuchi, is a graduate from the Faculty of Economics, Yokohama National University, Japan. He joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in 1986 and started his professional journey with Overseas Marketing Department, Europe Group of SMC.

Prior to his joining as Joint Managing Director (Commercial) in MSIL in April last year, he was working as Managing Officer, Executive General Manager- Asia Automobile Marketing/ India Automobile Department at SMC.

“India is one of the most interesting and promising automobile markets in the world and it has been both a challenging and a fulfilling stint for me. Takeuchi has an excellent understanding of the Indian as well as international markets and is placed well to lead Maruti Suzuki into the future. I wish him a successful journey ahead,” Ayukawa said.

Ayukawa has been the Managing Director and CEO at Maruti Suzuki India since April 2013, and had the longest stint in the position in the company’s history. He got an extention of three years in 2019, after his term ended.

Atma-Nirbhar Bharat

“Maruti Suzuki is a great organisation with a rich legacy and it will be my endeavour that we keep serving more and more customers both in India and the world with exciting cars that are good for them, environment and society. We will also try to build our business in a manner that strengthens Atma-Nirbhar Bharat and the economic growth of India,” Takeuchi said.