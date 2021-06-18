Maruti Suzuki launches Mobility Challenge

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Friday launched the Mobility Challenge to explore new-age technologies and help growth-stage start-ups scale up their business. The all new unique programme has been unveiled in partnership with Hyderabad-based innovation intermediary and business incubator, T-Hub.
Start-ups from Series A to unicorns from India and overseas have been invited for this challenge and will be expected to showcase their cutting-edge technology solutions in the mobility space, the company said in a statement.
Through Mobility Challenge, MSIL is eager to partner with start-ups, including established players that have a ready product/ solution with an existing customer base. Disruptive solutions, coupled with the capability to scale up fast, would play a vital role in the Mobility Challenge, it said.
Earlier in January 2019, MSIL had launched their unique MAIL (Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab) programme in partnership with GHV Accelerator to accelerate the growth of budding start-ups.
While MAIL is an existing initiative, Mobility Challenge is another all new programme targeted exclusively at mature or growth-stage start-ups. Both the programmes will continue at a defined periodicity and strengthen the common purpose of driving innovation for business efficiencies, it said.
"We have been able to meaningfully engage with 17 start-ups under our MAIL programme in less than three years of launch. Now, with the launch of the Mobility Challenge, we look forward to working with mature start-ups from India and overseas to expand and upgrade our business operations. Speed and agility will define success in the Mobility Challenge," Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.
