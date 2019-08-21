Maruti Suzuki launches XL6 premium MPV

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Wednesday launched its all new premium MPV, the XL6 , priced between Rs 9.79 lakh and Rs 11.46 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Available at over 360 Nexa dealerships across the country, the exclusive 6-seater, XL6, is a blend of stylish exteriors coupled with plush interiors, the company said.

“There is a considerable increase in demand for premium MPVs owing to the ever-evolving customer needs. At Maruti Suzuki, we always bring out products that match and compliment customer’s demand. Backed by Nexa’s focus on creation and innovation, the XL6 is a testament of our commitment to bring the newest technologies to our customers," Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.

“The XL6 strikes a perfect balance of style, space, comfort, performance and safety. We are confident that our exclusive 6-seater, the XL6 will strike a chord with today’s customer who seeks Comfort and Style,” he added.

The three-row seating, with captain seats in second row and reclining third row seats ensures every passenger is left feeling pampered. Third row passengers have ease of ingress and egress, thanks to one touch recline and slide mechanism on the second row seats, it said.

Availability of ample utility spaces, such as ventilated cup holders, overhead console, accessory sockets in each row along with a rear AC further steps up the overall comfort & convenience level, while the cruise control ensures an effortless, smooth drive.

XL6 specs

The XL6 is powered by BS6 compliant K15 petrol engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology with Li-ion battery.

The K15 engine offers peak power of [email protected] and maximum torque of [email protected] and is tuned to deliver a drive, both within and beyond the city’s parameters.

The XL6 will be available in a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options, MSIL said.

Based on Suzuki’s 5th Generation HEARTECT platform, the all-new XL6 is compliant with all Indian safety regulations like Frontal offset impact, side impact and pedestrian protection.

It is also equipped with a host of safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS (Anti-lock-Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake force Distribution), front seat belts with Pre-tensioners and Force Limiters, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, high speed warning alert, reverse parking sensors as a standard fitment across all variants. ESP (electronic stability program) with Hill Hold function is offered as a standard feature in automatic variants only, enhancing all-around safety for the occupants, the company added.