In a move to woo customers in the prevailing tough market, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) said it is giving enhancements to existing warranty programmes for all its vehicles, starting Tuesday, till further notice.

The standard warranty, previously two years or 40,000 km, has been enhanced to three years or 1,00,000 km (whichever is earlier), the company said in a statement.

The enhanced standard warranty provides long-lasting coverage for the engine, transmission, mechanical components, electrical and air conditioning systems excluding consumables, it said adding that as a customer friendly initiative, Maruti Suzuki has expanded the extended warranty coverage of 11 high value parts which were earlier limited to the duration of standard warranty.

“We have enhanced our standard warranty coverage to three years or 1,00,000 km to provide greater value to our customers. Furthermore, we have introduced extended warranty packages for up to six years or 1,60,000 km and revised the scope of fourth year and fifth year extended warranty packages,” Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL, said.

The enhanced standard warranty and updated extended warranty packages will offer customers added convenience and peace of mind, ultimately enhancing their overall ownership experience, he said.

This would also assure a greater peace of mind to customers, as they get access to free repairs at any of Maruti Suzuki’s authorised service centres across the country throughout the warranty period, the company said.

Additionally, the company has also expanded the scope of its extended warranty packages and has introduced extended warranty option to cover the vehicle for up to six years or 1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier), it said.