Kellanova India has decided to relaunch its leading breakfast cereal product Kellogg’s Chocos as Multigrain Chocos. This is in line with the packaged food major’s strategy to grow the household penetration of its breakfast cereals portfolio in the country. The company was formerly known as Kellogg India.

Vinay Subramanyam, Senior Marketing Director, Kellanova, India and South Asia, told businessline that the company’s household penetration is currently estimated at 40-50 million households. “We are a tier-1 town brand and there is a lot of opportunity for growth in terms of household penetration and frequency of consumption with a focus on a long-term growth strategy,” he added.

Talking about the relaunch, Subramanyam said, “We sell about a million packs of Chocos per day. This relaunch is part of our strategy to continuously look at improving the nutritional profile of our products and cater to evolving consumer needs. The new Multigrain Chocos is made with a nutritious blend of grains including wheat, jowar, rice, and corn. It offers high protein, high fibre, and is enriched with iron, calcium, and vitamins, and has zero maida.”

Multigrain Chocos is available in multiple pack sizes starting from ₹10. It is available across modern trade and general trade stores, besides e-commerce platforms.

The company also recently revamped its muesli portfolio and will look at launching new products in the coming months.

The brand has roped in actor Kajol Devgan as the brand ambassador for its relaunch campaign. “The launch is supported by a film that will get covered nationally across multimedia channels, including television and digital platforms. Digitally, the film will extend to OTT, mobile, and gaming platforms. In addition, the campaign will have a strong social plan behind it,” the company added in a statement.

In October 2023, US packaged food major Kellogg completed the split into two separately publicly traded companies, namely Kellanova and WK Kellogg.

