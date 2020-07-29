Companies

Maruti Suzuki posts first quarterly loss in at least 15 years

Reuters Bengaluru | Updated on July 29, 2020 Published on July 29, 2020

Auto major posts ₹249-crore net loss in June quarter

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd posted a quarterly loss for the first time in at least 15 years on Wednesday, as the country's largest automaker’s production and sales were hit due to coronavirus lockdowns and supply chain disruptions.

The New Delhi-headquartered company logged a net loss of ₹249 crore for the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of ₹1,436 crore a year ago.

Unit sales at the carmaker dropped 81 per cent to 76,599 vehicles for the quarter ended June 30, from a year earlier, but Maruti said the numbers were not comparable as it had to suspend operations from March 22 when India went into a lockdown

