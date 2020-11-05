Companies

Maruti Suzuki recalls 40,453 Eeco on faulty head lamp

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 05, 2020 Published on November 05, 2020

Will inspect these vehicles and take action, free of cost, if required

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday said it is voluntarily recalling 40,453 units of Eeco vehicles manufactured between November 4, 2019 and February 25, 2020, for a possible issue of standard symbol missing on the head lamp.

The company will inspect these vehicles and any action, if required, shall be undertaken free-of-cost.

“Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealers in due course of time,” MSIL said in a statement.

Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the company website and fill in their vehicles chassis number to check if their vehicle needs any attention and follow the instructions, it said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 05, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.