Maruti Suzuki recalls 40,453 Eeco on faulty head lamp

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday said it is voluntarily recalling 40,453 units of Eeco vehicles manufactured between November 4, 2019 and February 25, 2020, for a possible issue of standard symbol missing on the head lamp.

The company will inspect these vehicles and any action, if required, shall be undertaken free-of-cost.

“Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealers in due course of time,” MSIL said in a statement.

Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the company website and fill in their vehicles chassis number to check if their vehicle needs any attention and follow the instructions, it said.