Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in its total sales at 1,81,531 units in November.

The automaker had dispatched 1,64,439 units to its dealers last November last year.

Total domestic passenger vehicle wholesales were at 1,41,312 units as compared with 1,34,158 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 5 per cent, it added.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, stood at 9,750 units as against 9,959 units in November 2023. Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, declined to 61,373 units as compared to 64,679 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara and XL6, clocked sales of 59,003 units last month as compared to 49,016 units earlier.

Sales of van Eeco were at 10,589 units last month as against 10,226 units in November 2023, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,926 units as against 2,509 units earlier.

MSI said its exports last month stood at 28,633 units as compared to 22,950 units in the same month last year.

