Maruti Suzuki sells over 6 lakh automatic transmission passenger vehicles till date

Maruti Suzuki India has sold more than 6 lakh automatic transmission passenger vehicles, of which 5 lakh vehicles were equipped with Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology.

Sales of automatic vehicles increased in the last 5 years after the introduction of the AGS transmission technology in Celerio in 2014.

In FY 2018-19 alone, the company sold over 2 lakh units of automatic vehicles, the company said in a statement.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said “This major milestone reflects the growing customer acceptance of new technologies that brings comfort and ease of driving. By offering multiple automatic options we are able to cater to diverse customers across segments”.

Maruti Suzuki automatic transmission options

Maruti Suzuki offers automatic options in 12 models with a choice of three different automatic transmissions – Auto Gear Shift (AGS), Automatic Transmission (AT) and Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT). The AGS is offered in Alto K-10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza.

The AT transmission is offered in Ertiga, Ciaz and XL6 while Baleno comes equipped with CVT technology.