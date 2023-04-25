Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said it has upgraded its entire range of vehicles to meet the stricter emission norms under the BS6 regime, including all its hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs, SUVs and commercial vehicles.

All its vehicles are now compliant with the new BS6 Phase-II real driving emissions (RDE) regulations, alongside being compatible with E20 fuel as well, it said in a statement.

The new RDE compliant Maruti Suzuki cars feature an enhanced on-board diagnostics (OBD) system to monitor emission control systems of the car in real-time and will notify drivers in case of any malfunction.

The new Maruti Suzuki BS6 Phase II compliant cars have also been given a significant safety update as the company has equipped them with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system, MSIL said. ESC is an advanced safety system, which is capable of detecting when a driver is losing vehicle control under challenging driving conditions.

MSIL has a comprehensive offering of 15 vehicles. It recently launched its sporty SUV Fronx and will also soon be launching the off-roader Jimny SUV in the country.

“The government’s drive to incorporate the new BS6 Phase II norms will go a long way in controlling emissions from vehicles over their entire lifespan. During this upgrade, Maruti Suzuki also took the opportunity to delight customers even more by equipping our cars with ESC, a leading safety feature globally. With this, Maruti Suzuki cars and SUVs are now safer than ever before and better for the environment, as well,” C V Raman, Chief Technical Officer, MSIL, said.