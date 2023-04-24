Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), on Monday, introduced its latest sporty compact sports utility vehicle (SUV), Fronx, starting at ₹7,46,500 (ex-showroom).

It is available in advanced 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine and the all-new 1.0L K-Series Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid.

While the 1.2L variant is priced between ₹7,46,500 and ₹9,27,500, the 1.0L Turbo variant is priced between ₹9,72,500 and ₹13,13,500 (all ex-showroom).

Conceptualised, designed, and developed for young trailblazers, the Fronx comes with a modern SUV design, spirited performance, and a tech-loaded premium persona, the company said in a statement.

It was globally unveiled at the Auto Expo held in January this year.

“Our success with the Brezza, which created a new compact SUV landscape in the country, is a testament to this commitment. With the rapid shift in customer preferences towards SUVs, we identified the onset of a new sub-segment in the industry. The introduction of Fronx is a part of our new approach towards pioneering the growth of this segment,” Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.

The Fronx will pave the way towards strengthening the company’s SUV portfolio along with the existing Grand Vitara, Brezza, and the upcoming Jimny, he said.

Talking about fuel efficiency, the company said that the 1.2L K series Dual Jet, Dual VVT: 5-speed manual transmission (MT) would give 21.79km/l and the 5-speed AGS can give 22.89km/l. Similarly, the 1.0L K series Turbo Boosterjet: 5-speed MT would give around 21.50 km/l and the 6-speed AT would give a mileage of around 20.01 km/l.

“The sporty compact SUV Fronx is born from the idea of addressing changing customer demands and is aimed at young trailblazers who want to stand out with their unique choices. We are confident that the Fronx will enamour customers with its new-age appeal and help us achieve leadership in the SUV segment in the country,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL, said.