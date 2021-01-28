Matter plans to launch EV two-wheelers in Q4 2021

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Ahmedabad-based tech start-up Matter plans to launch electric vehicles and a range of energy solutions during 2021.
Started in January 2019, Matter has developed technology platforms for EVs and storage solutions. The EV will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2021. The motorcycles - in mass-premium category - will be applicable for FAME II subsidies.
Matter will begin retail operations by April 2021 through two distribution channels (B2B and B2C). Initially it will retail its energy solutions (called MatterEnergy) and subsequently go for range of electric vehicles (MatterMobility) in Q4 2021.
Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO, Matter said, “We have set a target of $1 billion top line by 2025. Matter will be manufacturing these motorcycles at its local plant in Ahmedabad prior to mass distribution across the country.”
Also read: Towards a fossil-free India
Company plans to manufacture its electric motorcycles at its facility at Ahmedabad. The initial production capacity will be 60,000 units per annum. It looks to enter markets of New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow and Chandigarh in a phased manner.
All the powertrain components for Matter’s products have been designed by its team and sourced locally.
Matter is also producing its battery packs for inhouse consumption and will also supply these to customers in non-compete EV segments and storage applications, a company statement said.
For energy solutions, the company will offer both consumers and enterprise clients a range of energy storage products and solutions including- large scale energy storage applications such as solar home lighting systems, home inverters, UPS systems as well as non-compete EV products such as battery packs.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...