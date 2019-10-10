Mattress-maker Duroflex to take up ₹100-cr expansion

Mattress-maker Duroflex has sewn up plans for expansion, which will see it adding fresh capacity at its Hyderabad plant and taking up expansion-cum-new facility in either Maharashtra or Gujarat.

The ₹500-crore company, which has six manufacturing bases — three of them in Karnataka, one each near Hyderabad in Telangana, Alleppey in Kerala and Bhiwandi in Maharashtra — plans to invest about ₹100 crore in the proposed expansion.

Capacity enhancement

Mathew Chandy, Managing Director, told BusinessLine, “The company plans to take its total capacity from 6 lakh units per annum to about 10 lakh units. The expansion is necessitated as we are functioning at near full capacity and expect to grow at about 20 per cent this year. Last year, we had grown by about 30 per cent.”

Introducing what the company described as the country’s only certified orthopaedic mattress range in Hyderabad, Chandy said, “the country’s ₹10,000-crore mattress industry is growing at about 10 per cent per annum but barely 25-30 per cent is in the organised sector. We expect the organised sector to grow in years to come.”

“As a company, which received venture funding of about ₹100 crore from Lighthouse last year, we are well-funded and do not need any additional funding as of now,” he said.

Range of mattresses

Mentioning about the orthopaedic range of mattresses, Chandy said, “With back problems on the rise among consumers, we wanted to offer a mattress that gives the best support to the spine. Duropedic range of mattresses are scientifically engineered in collaboration with senior orthopaedic experts to bring you the most advanced mattresses.” The mattress is certified by the National Health Academy.

Mohanraj J, President, Duroflex, said, “We have endeavoured to be innovative not only in our products but also in our in-store experience. Back issues are common problem and as an aid to that, we have introduced Duropedic range.”