Max Healthcare Q2 revenue rises 52% YoY to ₹1,434 crore

Max Healthcare Institute gross revenue grew 52 per cent on year-on-year basis to ₹1,434 crore in the quarter ended September 20, and 4 per cent on a quarterly basis.
Revenue excluding Covid-19 vaccination and related antibody tests grew by 8 per cent over Q1FY22, the company said.
Meanwhile, the network’s operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹362 crore, up 153 per cent on a YoY basis. Operating EBITDA excluding Covid-19 vaccination and related antibody tests rose 12 per cent on a quarterly basis and 135 per cent on a yearly basis with EBITDA margin expanding by 140 bps QoQ to 26.7 per cent, the healthcare company said.
Also see: Covid-19 vaccine bill likely to shoot up to ₹50,000 crore
Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹207 crore in Q2FY22 as compared to ₹205 crore in Q1FY22.
Outpatient department (OPD) consults stood at 5.8 lakh, up 49 per cent QoQ. Video consultations stood at 20,000 and OPD revenue is back to pre-Covid levels, the company said.
Also see: Max Healthcare to set up two hospitals in Gurugram
“Q2 saw the normalisation of revenues and while occupancy and vaccination related revenues were lower than previous quarter, this was more than compensated by growth in ARPOB (average revenue per occupied bed) post return of elective surgeries and improved OPD footfalls. Medical tourism, however, continues to be at a third of pre-Covid levels and we expect this to normalise in the coming quarters. We continue to be optimistic about growth opportunity in the NCR region and are happy to have secured three prime locations for further strengthening of our network footprint in this region,” Dr Abhay Soi, Chairman and MD, Max Healthcare Institute, said.
