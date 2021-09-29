MedGenome Labs forays into direct-to-consumer business

Scripting a survival
Genomics-driven research and diagnostics company, MedGenome Labs, has launched a direct-to-consumer category under the brand name Genessense.
Under the new category, MedGenome will offer genetic screening tests that can be ordered online through the Genessense website or through e-commerce platforms. The company will initially offer two tests, including Kardiogen and Curegen, under the umbrella of personal genomics.
Kardiogen will offer a Polygenic Risk Score-based predictive test for Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), with a proven specificity of 90 per cent for the Indian population. Kardiogen will help people assess the risk of developing Coronary Artery Diseases (CAD) or heart attacks based on their genetic make-up, while Curegen is a genome-based drug response test that will outline an individual’s reaction to different drugs or medications. The test will help consumers avoid adverse drug reactions and improve the response to medication.
In a first, these tests have been developed and validated on South Asian and Indian population groups by MedGenome.
According to a study published in the Journal of Genetics, the estimated prevalence of CAD in India is about 10.5 per cent of the population, which extrapolates to a burden of about 32 million affected individuals. It also highlights that in the last few years, the incidence of cardiac disorders has increased from 2 per cent to 10.5 per cent of the urban population and the early age of onset is a new countrywide trend.
Speaking about the launch, Dr Vedam Ramprasad, CEO, MedGenome, said, “Heart disease caused by gene mutations are rare, however, they can be fatal. While awareness on need to identify these mutations in patients is increasing, we also need to understand that myocardial infarction/CAD (common especially in the young) can also be strongly influenced by genes. Millions of gene variants together influence the onset of this disease and can result in death at a young age, but it also has a strong interplay with lifestyle, diet, and risk factors.
He added that with the help of these tests, it is now possible to understand who are at higher genetic risk and to modify other non-genetic factors to alleviate the total risk and prevent unwanted deaths and morbidity. Also, arming doctors with vital information based on one’s genetic profile could help them make informed decisions about the treatment regimen.”
MedGenome is a genomics-driven research and diagnostics company with a mission to improve global health. It has developed algorithms and tools to correlate genomics data with clinical and phenotypic information, to provide deep insights into complex diseases at the genetic and molecular level, to enable personalised medicine.
