MEIL arm gets BEST order for 2,100 electric buses

₹3,675 crore order includes maintenance service for 12 years

EVEY Trans Private Limited, an arm of the MEIL group, has bagged an order for 2,100 electric buses from Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). The biggest order for the company is valued at ₹3,675 crore. EVEY Trans Private would procure the buses from Olectra Greentech (OLECTRA), another group company of MEIL.

It is already operating 40 electric buses for BEST in Mumbai. “EVEY will procure the buses either directly or through its Special Purpose Vehicle from Olectra . The buses will be delivered over a period of 12 months,” an Olectra statement has said.

Olectra will also take care of the maintenance of the buses for a period of 12 months.

“We will deliver the buses as per schedule and will give the best commuting experience to citizens of Mumbai,” KV Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director of Olectra Greentech, said.

Currently, EVEY and Olectra are operating electric buses in various State Transport Undertakings (STU) in the country, such as Pune (PMPML), Hyderabad, Goa, Deharadun, Surat and Ahmedabad, Silvasa, and Nagpur.

Olectra, established in 2000, introduced electric buses in 2015.