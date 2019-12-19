Mercedes agrees to $13 million fine for recall reporting flaws

Harman AKG K245: Affordable professional studio headphones
Detailed, honest audio output along with a wide frequency spectrum that can impress even demanding audio ...
Mercedes Benz will pay a $13 million penalty to the United States (US) safety regulators for a string of reporting failures involving recalled vehicles.
The German automobile manufacturer agreed to the payment in a settlement with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Last year the agency opened an investigation into recall reporting lapses by Mercedes involving more than 1.4 million vehicles.
The investigation covered allegations of recall notification letters being sent too slowly to vehicle owners as well as slow reporting of safety problems to the agency.
The settlement also addresses flaws with the operation and functionality of Mercedes’ internet site that lets vehicle owners check for recalls by their vehicle identification numbers, the agency said Wednesday in a statement.
Mercedes agreed to pay the $13 million penalty with another $7 million deferred if certain conditions are met.
The automaker will meet with NHTSA regularly to discuss recall execution and reporting, as well as the recall lookup site, the agency’s statement said.
Detailed, honest audio output along with a wide frequency spectrum that can impress even demanding audio ...
Women need to develop skills concurrent with their stage of career, says the Founder-President of Avtar
It has been a roller-coaster year when it comes to jobs, talent and skills.A depressed economy in 2019 has ...
Selling PSUs may be the only option for the Centre, but what about the impact of such moves on people?
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...