Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday said its retail sales in the January-September 2022 period grew by 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 11,469 units as compared to 8,958 units in the same period last year.

With this, it sold more new cars than it did in the entire calendar year (CY) 2021, the company said in a statement adding that total order bank as of date is 7,000+ units.

“Our sales performance is a combination of our attractive product portfolio, bullish customer sentiments and the ongoing festive season. The ‘Made in India EQS’ is receiving an overwhelming response from customers, and we already have 300+ confirmed bookings for the luxury EV. We are confident of maintaining the sales momentum in the coming months with newer products and service offerings in the pipeline,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India said.

Customer aspiration

The strong sales performance breached the pre-pandemic momentum and underpins the growing customer aspiration and preference for a Mercedes-Benz car in core markets, he said. This demand is sustained with a stable economy, strong market outlook and resilient businesses across sectors.

“The current market momentum gives us the confidence for striving to achieve our highest sales ever. However, it also remains our endeavour to produce as many cars as possible to cater to the growing demand, amidst the current supply constraints,” Schwenk added.

Mercedes-Benz rolled out the EQS 580 4Matic from its assembly lines last month and will be introducing the EQB luxury EV in the fourth quarter.

The company earlier said that it is optimistic of selling more than 15,000 units this year.

It said the high demand for top-end vehicles continues including the GLS Maybach 600, Maybach S-Class, S-Class along with AMGs. The long-wheel base E-Class also continues to remain India’s most preferred ‘luxury sedan’ and remained the single highest selling model for Mercedes-Benz in the January-September period, it added.