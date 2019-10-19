Mercedes-Benz India sales crosses 10,000 units annually for fifth consecutive year

Oppo Reno2 review: Rethinking the midrange smartphone
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
German luxury car maker Mercedes Benz India said it was bullish on the Indian market as sales had surpassed 10,000 units annually for the fifth year in a row.
In a move to strengthen its footprint in the market, the company had recently set up its largest integrated 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealership in Tamil Nadu in partnership with Sundaram Motors at Ambattur in the city.
Sundaram Motors has been associated with Mercedes-Benz for over 18 years through its nine outlets across South India.
“Mercedes-Benz is bullish in India and as a market leader our endeavour continues toward growing the market, create new customer base and keep our customers excited with the brand,” company Managing Director (MD) and CEO, Martin Schwenk said.
“Mercedes-Benz has a very strong presence in Chennai and the appointment of Sundaram Motors is further going to strengthen our market presence,” he said.
Chennai was one of the key markets and continues to spearhead the sales contribution, he said.
Noting that the company has posted a strong performance in September, he said, “We see clear signs of recovery and are the only luxury car brand to have already crossed the 10,000 units sales milestone in the first week of October.”
“With a strong product offensive line-up for the next quarter, we are confident of maintaining the growth momentum by leveraging the upbeat customer sentiment,” he said.
On the setting up of largest facility, Sundaram Motors Executive Director Sharath Vijayaraghavan said, “As long standing partners of Mercedes-Benz, we are delighted with the possibilities of this market and neighbouring towns.”
“We are dedicated towards our customers and the inauguration of one of Chennai’s largest integrated 3S luxury dealership is a strong reiteration of our commitment to them and to Mercedes-Benz,” he said.
Mercedes-Benz India had witnessed a fall of 16 per cent to 9,915 units in the January-September period, as against 11,789 units in the first nine months of 2018.
The company, however, said it has already crossed 10,000 units in the first week of October and expects sales to rise slightly in the full year.
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
The administration and water friends or jal sakhis ensure that conservation steps are implemented
Plan India nurtures girls into community leaders through a novel ‘takeover’
The stock of Zee Entertainment, one of the largest players in the entertainment industry, is down about 8 per ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains