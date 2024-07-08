Largest luxury vehicles seller in the country, Mercedes-Benz India on Monday recorded another sales milestone of 9,262 units in the first half (H1) of this year, up nine per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as compared with 8,528 units in January-June last year.

The highest-ever six-monthly sales performance was driven by new and existing products, availability of volume models and an elevated customer experience delivered at retail level, the company said adding that there was sustained demand for Mercedes-Benz vehicles across entry, core and top-end vehicle (TEV) segments.

The sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment continued to top customer preference with 55 per cent penetration to overall sales, based on the robust performance from the GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS SUVs, it said.

The sedan portfolio comprising the A-Class, C-Class, outgoing LWB E-Class and S-Class also topped customer preference for a luxury sedan. Mercedes-Benz also witnessed robust demand for its TEV portfolio with Maybach range growing the highest at 108 per cent in H1 2024, the company added.

“New and updated products, elevated customer experience at retail and ease of ownership, combined with positive customer sentiments; boosted our best-ever H1 sales performance.”

“With some of the most awaited products lined up for the upcoming festive season, we expect the remaining quarters to continue the forecasted growth,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

Meanwhile, the company launched the all-new EQA 250+, the highest-selling battery electric vehicle (BEV) worldwide, with an introductory price of ₹66 lakh (all-India ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz also launched the new EQB 350 4M in a 5-seater configuration, first time in India with a price tag of ₹77.5 lakh and EQB 250+ SUV (7-seater) at ₹70.90 lakh (all India ex-showroom). However, it has just opened the bookings for now and deliveries will happen January 2025 onwards. EQA and EQB 350 4M will strengthen Mercedes-Benz BEV portfolio, the company said.

“Customers are increasingly adopting sustainable lifestyle and their choice of vehicle manifests these changing preferences. With the EQA and EQB, we are targeting young customers desiring sporty, dynamic, highly intuitive BEVs, which are practical, offering ownership experience better than ICE counterparts,” Iyer said.

Both these BEVs promises to make BEV ownership attractive, convenient and highly value-driven, he said. “Our BEV roadmap for India is ambitious, comprising the most versatile BEV portfolio, starting from the EQA up to the upcoming EQS Maybach SUV, by end of the year,” he added.

