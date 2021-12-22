Metro brands lists at nearly 13% discount

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Footwear major Metro Brands made a tepid debut on the bourses on Wednesday, listing at nearly 13 per cent discount over its issue price of ₹500.
Metro Brands listed at ₹436 on the BSE, a discount of 12.8 per cent. It surged to a high of ₹455.00, and recorded a low of ₹426.10. At 10:09 am, it was trading at ₹450.95, 9.81 per cent discount over its IPO price.
On the NSE, it listed at ₹437, a 12.60 per cent discount over its issue price. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company had fixed the IPO price at ₹500, at the upper end of the price band of ₹485-500.
The IPO was subscribed 3.64 times. While the QIB portion was subscribed 8.49 times, non-institutional investors and the retail portion were subscribed 3.02 times and 1.13 times, respectively.
Metro Brands has garnered ₹1,367.5 crore through the IPO. The offer comprised a fresh issue of ₹295 crore, and an offer for sale of ₹1,072.5 crore by the promoters.
Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said, “Metro Brands Limited has shown growth, profitability, and financial discipline in the past, but the sector is widely underrated. The company has an asset-light business model and derives most of its revenues from third parties.”
However, according to Agrawal, “We are seeing a change in IPO sentiment amid a slight decline in the market, and the last two debutants witnessed profit bookings post-listing, as well we are seeing a decline in the GMP for upcoming IPOs.”
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...