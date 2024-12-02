JSW MG Motor India on Monday said that with rising population buying luxury items including cars, the company’s upcoming electric sportscar — Cyberster — ‘will bring in new romance on the roads which is much required in India right now’.

“Products like this create disruption in the market. Many of us have seen these cars on screens — in Bollywood or Hollywood — in our younger days... we all have desired to have such sports cars in our driveway. That is what MG Cyberster will bring to life... it will bring in a new romance on the roads, which I think is much required in India right now,” Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, told businessline.

Gupta said, the company has got requests coming in from youngsters of different demographic profile to have this ‘dream fulfilled’.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic MG MGB Roadster of the 1960s, the Cyberster has a bold new standard for modern roadsters, seamlessly blending elegance, sportiness, and innovation, he said. It will be the first of the four models that will be launched for ‘MG Select’, the luxury car channel of the company, in the next two years.

Gupta said the first two models (including Cyberster) will be launched within March 2025. JSW MG Motor will be opening 12 experience centres in the next few months to sell these cars.

He added that the Cyberster will be imported as completely knocked down units and will be assembled in its Halol (Gujarat) plant. The fully electric Cyberster is slated to be priced around ₹65-70 lakh, which will be much competitive with rivals like Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

