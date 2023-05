Mideast Portfolio reported its standalone net profit grew 52.34 per cent to ₹12.34 lakh in the quarter ended March 2023. Total income amounted to ₹14.35 lakh from ₹10.62 lakh.

Net profit for FY23 rose to ₹6.39 lakh from ₹2.79 lakh. Total income grew 35.12 per cent to ₹14.35 lakh.

Listed on the BSE, Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd (MPML) is primarily engaged in providing investment services to NRIs for new issues (IPOs), demat services, stock broking and other services.