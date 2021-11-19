Mindhouse raises $6 million led by Binny Bansal, others

Mindhouse, has announced a capital raise of $6 million led by Binny Bansal. Other investors include General Catalyst, Better Capital, Kwaish Capital, Anicut, and the founders - Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah. The angels participating in the round include Rohit MA of Cloudnine, Ritesh Malik of Innov8, and Karan Singh & Sri Rajan of Bain & Co. Binny Bansal said “I have loved the approach Mindhouse has taken towards wellness and strongly believe in the experience Pooja and Pankaj carry. I’m very excited to be a part of this.”

Mindhouse was founded in late 2019 by Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah, who brings close to 20 years of entrepreneurial experience. Pooja was a part of the early core team at Zomato from 2011 for ~8 years; Pankaj co-founded Zomato in 2008 and built it till 2018. Mindhouse initially started focusing on mental wellness but subsequently pivoted to a broader coverage area of curative health. The company plans to rebrand in early 2021 to reflect this shift.