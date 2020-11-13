M&M to deliver 1,000 units of Thar during diwali festival period

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) on Friday announced that is set to deliver 1,000 All-New Thar across the country during the Diwali festival period.

The deliveries will be done based on the sequence of bookings received for the variants that are available.

Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, “Following the success of our earlier mega delivery of over 500 All-New Thar across the country, we are now delighted to take it a step further and deliver 1,000 vehicles to mark Diwali festivities.”

M&M earlier this month had announced that its recently launched SUV had crossed 20,000 bookings, within a month of its launch.

The waiting period for the automobile will range between 5 and 7 months, on select variants.

Earlier the company had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month. It plans ramp up to 3,000 units by January, it said.

The delivery process for the all-new Thar began on November 1 with the first delivery to Aakash Minda, the online auction winner, followed by a mega delivery of 500 All-New Thars over the weekend of November 7 and November 8, 2020.