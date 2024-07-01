India’s largest passenger vehicles maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday reported domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of 1,37,160 units in June which is a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.10 per cent as compared with 1,33,027 units in the corresponding month last year.

In the compact cars (like Baleno, Swift, WagonR, Celerio) segment as well as in mini cars (Alto and S-Presso) segment, the company reported a decline in sales. However, utility vehicles segment (like Grand Vitara, Brezza and Ertiga) continued the growth momentum.

The company has reported its highest-ever exports in a month at 31,033 units during the month, which is a growth of 57 per cent YoY against 19,770 units in June 2023.

Similarly, second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) reported a marginal growth in its domestic wholesales to 50,103 units during the month as compared with 50,001 units in the same month last year.

Its exports also declined by around six per cent YoY to 14,700 units in June as compared with 15,600 units in the corresponding month last year.

But, utility vehicles maker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a YoY growth of 23 per cent in its domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) to 40,022 units in June against 32,588 units in the corresponding month last year.

“We sold a total of 40,022 SUVs in June, a growth of 23 per cent and 69,397 total vehicles, an 11 per cent growth over last year. June has been a momentous month, as we rolled out the 200,000th XUV700 from our facility. We also celebrated 25 years of Bolero Pik-Ups, a category creator and a market leader in the light commercial vehicle segment,” Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) also has maintained its strong sales momentum and recorded a growth of 40 per cent in June 2024 by selling 27,474 units. This includes domestic wholesales of 25,752 units along with 1,722 units of exports, it said.

The company also reported a similar growth for the first six months of the calendar year compared to that of the same period last year, with a growth of 47 per cent.

In H1 2024, TKM sold 1,50,250 units, as compared with 1,02,371 units in the same period last year.

“Our product strategy and continued focus on offering a delightful ownership experience across all touchpoints allowed us to maintain a consistently strong performance. Notably, we achieved our highest ever monthly sales of 27,474 units in June, and the overall 47 per cent growth for the calendar year highlights the success of our invigorated strategy,” Sabari Manohar–Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, TKM, said.

Kia India recorded a growth of 9.80 per cent in its wholesales to 21,300 units in June, compared with 19,391 units sold in June 2023. The newly launched Sonet emerged as Kia’s best-selling model for the month, with 9,816 units sold, it said.

“Our superior product offerings have consistently attracted customers to our showrooms throughout the year, maintaining a strong sales position. We are committed to sustaining this positive trend for the remainder of the year through network expansion and by adding value to our customers’ aspirations,” Hardeep Singh Brar – Senior Vice President and National Head Sales & Marketing, Kia India said.

Meanwhile, JSW MG Motor India said it sold 4,644 units in June, which is a YoY decline of 9.38 per cent as compared with 5,125 units. The company said that its flagship SUV-ZS EV achieved highest-ever monthly sales in June.

With over 40 per cent of sales, at 1,861 units during this period, the company’s new energy vehicles (NEV) continue to contribute a significant share to the overall sales of the company, it added.

In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto reported domestic wholesales of 1,77,207 units last month, a growth of seven per cent YoY as compared with 1,66,292 units in June 2023.

However, in exports, it reported a YoY decline of one per cent to 1,26,439 units in June as against 1,27,357 units in the same month last year.