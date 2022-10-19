Model N, Inc, a provider of revenue optimisation and compliance for pharmaceutical, med-tech and high-tech innovators, opened its new product innovation facility here and is also planning to expand its software engineering talent by increasing its focus on diversity and inclusion.

The 70,000 square foot Model N facility, housing 500 employees, was formally inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of I&C and IT, Government of Telangana and Jason Blessing, President and CEO, Model N, here on Wednesday.

The Model N centre in Hyderabad is instrumental to bringing new product innovations to market, such as State Price Transparency Management (SPTM) and 340-B solutions that help pharmaceutical manufacturers manage the fluid drug pricing regulation and management landscape.

Model N enables life sciences and high-tech innovators to streamline operations, scale strategically, and mitigate risks. It is currently working with 28 out of the top 30 global life sciences brands and 14 out of the top 20 global semiconductor brands.

“Our state-of-the-art facility in India is a key driver of our business strategy and is highly valued within Model N’s worldwide operations,” Blessing said.

“We aim to keep investing in India, and our target is to keep increasing our engineering talent pool in Hyderabad,” he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit