Mondelez India is strengthening its premium chocolate segment with a new sub-brand, Cadbury Silk Dessert. This comes at a time when sale of premium products is growing at a faster clip across categories.

The company said the new range aims to create a new category that combines chocolate and dessert experiences, and comprises two variants — Cadbury Silk Dessert Brownie and Plum Cake.

Nitin Saini, Vice-President Marketing at Mondelez India, told businessline, “Cadbury Silk has been driving the growth of the premium chocolate category for us. Over the years, we have been launching new innovations under Silk. The new Cadbury Silk Dessert platform is in line with our strategy to cater to evolving consumer palettes as they increasingly seek more indulgent chocolate experiences.”

“Premium chocolate segment’s contribution to our overall chocolate portfolio is about 20 per cent. We believe innovations like these will further fuel the growth of the premium chocolate segment for us,” he added. Priced at ₹140 for 70 gm and ₹280 for 140 gm, Cadbury Silk Dessert is available pan-India.

“Silk was launched in 2010. Over the past 14 years, it has solidified its position as the second biggest brand in the premium category. Premium category has consistently been growing 20-30 per cent higher than the overall chocolate category,” Saini said. He added that the new platform is an India-focused innovation.

The company has been ramping up its premium play in existing categories. Recently, it announced a global partnership with Lotus Bakeries to manufacture, market and sell premium cookie brand Biscoff in India.