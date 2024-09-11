MongoDB has announced the expansion of MongoDB for Academia in India, including a new partnership with the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The company stated this partnership will be supported by SmartBridge’s SmartInternz learning platform to give over 150,000 Indian students access to virtual internships and to gain the skills required to use MongoDB Atlas—a multi-cloud developer data platform.

The program aims to provide full-stack development skills to the students, with each internship including 60 hours of experiential learning, boot camps, courses, and project work, and simulated corporate environments.

The program, launched in September 2023, is to provide student training, curriculum resources for educators, credits to use MongoDB technology at no cost, and certifications to help individuals start careers in the technology industry, the company claims.

To expand this program, the company also announced a new partnership with GeeksforGeeks, a platform for computer science resources in India, to collaborate on new projects, including the syndication of key full-stack development courses to learners both in online and offline GeeksforGeeks centers across India.

This collaboration will make the MongoDB Developer Learning Path available to the platform’s 25 million registered users and is expected to reach more than 100,000 aspiring developers.

“In India, we have a massive opportunity with the current wave of AI and modern technologies that will transform our lives and economy in the coming years.”

“To take advantage of that opportunity, our developers must have the right skills. We’re excited to partner with MongoDB to help make that possible,” said Dr. Buddha Chandrasekhar, the CEO of Anuvadini AI, Ministry of Education and Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

MongoDB for Academia program has a goal of upskilling 500,000 students. To date, over 200 partnerships with educational institutions, and collaborations with other government and private organizations have been established.

With hundreds of educators onboarded onto the program, over 100,000 students have received skills training, and over 450,000 hours of learning have been completed.

“India loves developers and so does MongoDB. I’m proud of the work our MongoDB for Academia team is doing to empower Indian developers and to support the next generation of tech talent in this country,” said Sachin Chawla, Area Vice President of India at MongoDB.

