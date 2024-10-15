File picture of Samsung India factory workers on strike at Sunguvarchatram near Kancheepuram, earlier this month. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The month-long strike by workers of Samsung Chennai has been withdrawn, says an official release from the Tamil Nadu labour department. The strike by nearly 1,100 workers (out of the total of 1,800 in the factory) began on September 9 over their demand for a wage increase and the right to form a union backed by CITU.

On Tuesday, representatives of the management and the striking workers held conciliation negotiations before Labour Welfare Department officers.

It was agreed that all the striking workers would immediately call off the strike and return to work. On returning to work, the management should not victimise the workers for having participated in the strike.

The workers would cooperate with the management fully and would not act in a manner that was prejudicial to the interest of the management.

The management would file a written reply to the charter of demands filed by the workers before the conciliation officer.

Both the parties have accepted this advice. The workers said they would call off the strike immediately and return to work, the release said.

