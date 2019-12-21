Amazon to host SMBhav Conclave on January 15-16

Amazon India has conceptualized SMBhav, a first-of-its-kind mega summit for Small and Medium Businesses at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on January 15 and 16.

Industry experts, policy makers, solution providers and Amazon leadership are expected to share their views and experience on areas that are most relevant for SMBs today, including e-commerce, logistics, payments, digitization, global trade and web services.

“The event is aimed at reinforcing Amazon India’s commitment to SMBs,” said Gopal Pillai, Vice President, Seller Services, Amazon India

There would be sessions in which experts would share the journey of high achievers from the SMB ecosystem, learn from Amazon leaders about adoption of technology and the resultant opportunities, educational sessions on areas that help SMBs grow/scale their business apart from being able to engage with exhibitors to drive ease of business for SMBs.