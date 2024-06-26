To celebrate the work of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), on MSME Day, June 27, businessline, is hosting the third edition of its annual MSME conclave to discuss how this important sector’s contribution to the Indian growth story can be catalysed with new technologies.

Presented by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, the MSME Growth Conclave, held in Bengaluru, will feature two power-packed panel discussions – one on leveraging AI for MSME growth and the other on how MSMEs can manage their financial and liquidity needs.

MSME Day is observed world over annually on June 27th to celebrate these enterprises and recognise their importance, shed light on their contributions, and promote their growth and sustainability.

The Conclave will be inaugurated by K Ganesh, serial entrepreneur and partner, GrowthStory.in. The first panel on leveraging AI will feature Sanket Atal, MD, India operations, site lead- technology & product, Salesforce India; Tejas Goenka, MD, Tally Solutions; Vidya Vasudevan, Global Head, Zoho Community, Zoho Corp; Siddesh Naik, Country Leader, Data, AI & Automation software, IBM India & South Asia. The panel will be moderated by Venkatesha Babu, chief of bureau (Bengaluru), businessline.

The second panel on how MSMEs can manage their financial and liquidity needs will feature Ashish Jhina, Co-founder and COO, Jumbotail; Abhiroop Medhekar, Co-founder and CEO, Velocity and Sanjay Gupta, CGM, SIDBI. This panel will be moderated by Aarati Krishnan, Consulting Editor, businessline.

The past two years too, on MSME Day, businessline had hosted similar conclaves for MSMEs, which saw the participation of many from this sector. These enterprises play a vital role in the Indian economy. With a vast network comprising approximately 6.3 crore MSMEs, this sector generates employment opportunities for around 11 crore people.

The summit is presented by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, Associate Partners are Canara Bank, SIDBI, ECGC, Akshaya Motors, and the Government of Karnataka; the Fashion Partner is PN RAO Fine Suits; Luxury Real Estate Partner is Puravankara; State Partner is Government of West Bengal; Jewellery Partner, Navrathan and Technology Partner is AMD Ryzen AI. The link for the live stream of the event: https://thbl.news/MSMEC2024YT

