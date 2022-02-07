Maharashtra: PMEGP generates over one lakh jobs in four years

The Ministry of MSME is implementing PMEGP since 2008-09 with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) as nodal agency at the national level for employment generation.

In Maharashtra, the highest number of employment (45,136) was created during 2018-19 when 5,642 units were assisted with ₹152 crore assistance.

As per MSME Ministry data, in 2019-20, about 4,406 units were assisted with ₹112 crore margin money generating 35,248 jobs

During 2020-21 Covid-19 pandemic peak, the employment generation came down compared to earlier years. About 3,104 units were assisted with R₹88 crore margin money and 24,832 jobs were created.

In the current financial year, until January 28, about 2,307 units have received assistance of ₹80 crore creating 18,456 jobs.

Overall in the last four years, MSME units in the State have received assistance of about ₹434 crore.

The Scheme

PMEGP is aimed at generating self-employment opportunities through the establishment of micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector by helping traditional artisans and unemployed youth.

Any individual aged above 18 years eligible to apply. The general category beneficiaries can avail 25 per cent of the project cost as margin money subsidy in rural areas and 15 per cent in urban areas.