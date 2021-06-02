Muthoot Finance posts 22% rise in net profit in Q4 of FY21

Gold loan lender Muthoot Finance Ltd has registered a 22 per cent increase in its net profit in Q4 of FY21 at ₹996 crore against ₹815 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The net profit for the whole year went up to ₹3,722 crore against ₹3,018 crore, an increase of 23 per cent.

Gold loan assets up by ₹2304 crore

Loan assets stood at ₹52,622 crore as on March 31, 2021 against ₹41,611 crore as on March 31, 2020, a growth of 26 per cent. During the quarter, gold loan assets increased by ₹2,304 crore.

Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd achieved a net profit of ₹13 crore in FY21 as against previous year’s profit of ₹32 crore. Belstar Microfinance Ltd achieved a PAT tax of ₹47 crore in FY21 against previous year’s figure of ₹99 crore. Muthoot Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd generated a PAT of ₹32 crore in FY21 against ₹11 crore in the previous year. The Sri Lankan subsidiary - Asia Asset Finance PLC. (AAF) — generated a PAT of LKR 5 crore in FY21 as against previous year profit after tax of LKR 7 crore. Muthoot Money Ltd generated a PAT of ₹4 crore in FY21 as against ₹3 crore in the previous year.

Also read: Muthoot Finance ties up with NIRA to offer personal loans

George Jacob Muthoot, one of the promoters of the company was unanimously appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, a position left behind by Late MG George Muthoot due to his demise. He is the younger brother of the late MG George Muthoot .

On the results, George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director said, “We are glad to announce that consolidated loan assets of the Group grew by 24 per cent at ₹58,280 crore during FY21 as against last year of ₹46,871 crore. Consolidated PAT increased by 21 per cent at ₹3,819 crore during FY21 as against last year of ₹3,169 crore. During the quarter, gold loan portfolio of Muthoot Finance increased by ₹2,304 crore to ₹51,927 crore. Standalone profit of Muthoot Finance for the year ended March 31, 2021 increased by 23 per cent at ₹3,722 crore. During the quarter, we disbursed fresh loans to 3.61 lakh new customers amounting to ₹2,753 crore and to 4.32lakh inactive customers amounting to ₹2,917 crore.”