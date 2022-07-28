Mylab opens innovation centre for diagnostics

Mylab Discovery Solutions, India’s leading biotech company, on Thursdayannounced the opening of India’s most advanced innovation centre for diagnostics in Pune.

‘Mylab Global Innovation Centre’ was inaugurated by Dr. Cyrus S Poonawalla, Chairman and Managing Director of Serum Institute of India. It is the only centre in India that will develop and commercialise pioneering diagnostic innovations in diverse fields including molecular, serology, immunology, automation, robotics, AI-based diagnostic solutions, devices and biosensors. The futuristic centre aims to drive cutting-edge research and advance impactful solutions to address healthcare challenges for Indian and international markets.

State-of-the-art infra

Spread over 42,000 square feet, the centre will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and comprehensive research capabilities that enable research scientists and engineers to bring ideas to life. It will have over 450-strong employee base – 70 per cent of whom are research scientists, with a dynamic work environment.

Speaking at the inauguration of Mylab Global Innovation Centre, Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, said, “Quality and advanced diagnostics are of paramount importance today as it plays a pivotal role across the entire healthcare continuum. I am confident that Mylab Global Innovation Centre will contribute significantly to the development of high-quality diagnostics for more efficient and accurate diagnoses, and deliver a better treatment outcome for patients across the world.”

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India said, “Mylab has been at the forefront of research and innovation in diagnostics and is committed to advancing healthcare. Mylab Global Innovation Centre is another major step towards this direction. The Centre will pave the way for development of new-generation diagnostics that will address clinical unmet needs and increase patient access to quality diagnostics in the world. .”

Commenting on the opening of the new Innovation Centre, Hasmukh Rawal, MD, Mylab Discovery Solutions said, “At Mylab, we have been continuously striving to develop breakthrough, market-leading solutions to improve discovery, diagnostics, and delivery of care. The opening of Mylab Global Innovation Centre will provide an unparalleled opportunity to nurture innovation and deliver technologically advanced, future-ready diagnostics to improve the lives of people across the world. The centre will be committed to catalyse the growth and potentially transform the diagnostics industry so as to help establish India as a global powerhouse for diagnostics innovation”.