Fashion platform Myntra has appointed Amit Mahajan as vice president of Fwd, a fashion discovery portal for Gen Z consumers, according to sources.

He will spearhead Myntra’s GenZ proposition, focusing on driving innovative merchandising strategies and enhancing FWD’s product assortment, sources added.

Amit joins from Indonesia-based sports, leisure and kidswear retailer PT Map Aktif Adiperkasa Tbk, where he was assistant vice president (AVP) of merchandising.

It comes at a time when Myntra is looking to woo Gen Z consumers to drive sales—an approach that several brands, particularly in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) segment, are now adopting.

Mahajan has also held the position of senior vice-president and business head at apparel and accessories brand Bewakoof. FWD has been instrumental in steering Myntra’s efforts to meet the distinct needs of this customer segment and the company continues to strengthen the FWD team.

According to a joint report by Bain & Company and Myntra, fashion-forward digital natives account for 25 per cent of the e-lifestyle market, contributing $4 billion to e-lifestyle gross merchandise value (GMV). The report added that India’s lifestyle market is set to witness significant growth, reaching $210 billion by 2028, largely led by the organized segment.

Myntra closed 2023 with an annual transacting user base of 40 million.

Recently, Nandita Sinha, chief executive officer (CEO) of Myntra, was given the additional responsibility of leading Flipkart Fashion alongside her current role at Myntra with immediate effect, following the exit of vice-president Arief Mohamad, who was also head of Flipkart Fashion.