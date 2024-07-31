Myntra launches beauty edit of its Rising Stars Program, plans to onboard around 500 D2C beauty and grooming brands by year end

Fashion, and beauty e-retailer Myntra has launched the Beauty Edit of Myntra Rising Stars. The company plans to onboard 300 to 500 D2C brands by the end of the year under its Beauty edit of the program, it said in a statement.

These will include brands with differentiated offerings catering to consumers’ evolving beauty needs ranging from Korean beauty, science and ingredient-based products, vegan and natural products among many others.

India’s Beauty and Personal Care industry, which is witnessing an unprecedented rise, is currently the fourth largest in the world and estimated to reach the $30 billion mark by 2027, according to industry reports.

The program helps brands related to scaling revenue and brand salience, leveraging Myntra’s extensive customer understanding and marketing capabilities.

The programme offers a suite of growth services, including a dedicated account manager and optimised cost structures, which tones down customer acquisition costs and helps in formulating cost effective outreach strategies. They will also be able to add same day and next day delivery.

“Furthering our commitment to nurture digital-first D2C brands and drive innovation in the Beauty and Personal Care ecosystem, we are thrilled to launch the Myntra Rising STARS Beauty Edit with the aim to provide specific beauty and grooming solutions.”

“Given India’s rapidly evolving beauty and personal care landscape, it’s imperative for brands to reach the right audience and have a meaningful association in a focussed manner. Our dedicated efforts in the BPC space and high resonance with informed shoppers, and their appreciation for nuanced offerings will further add value to these brands, helping them scale and reach discerning customers effectively,” said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra.

The program has enabled remarkable success to brands including Rare Rabbit, Snitch, Fable Street, The Bear House, Bewakoof, Janasya, Bliss Club, UpTownie, Giva, Neemans. Some of the brands on MRS have seen an average growth of 2X in demand, said the company in a statement.