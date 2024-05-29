Walmart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra is expecting 1.35 million new customers to shop during its 20th edition End of Reason Sale (EORS).

The sale event, which is geared to commence on May 31 -- with an early access for Myntra Insiders (members of Myntra’s loyalty program) starting on the 30 May -- would feature over 30, 00,000 products across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle from over 8,800 international, domestic, and D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands.

This event will showcase an increase of almost 47 per cent in catalogued brands and a 50 per cent surge in trend-first selections compared to the previous summer edition, a company statement said.

“Shoppers will be able to unlock unprecedented value across premium and international brands, giving a boost to the trendification and premiumisation of fashion in India,” said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra.

The increasing percolation of fashion into lifestyle preferences has made Myntra earmark segments like home, beauty, and personal care, luggage and travel accessories, watches and wearables, men’s workwear, and sports footwear, among others, are set to see exponential demand, added Pais.

In the lead-up to the EORS, Myntra on-boarded an array of sought-after brands, like Victoria’s Secret, Dash & Dot, Aeropostale, Coach Watches, Qissa, Kate Spade Fragrances, New Balance High Heats and Staze Cosmetics, among others.

In this edition of EORS, over 400 D2C brands like Rare Rabbit, Uptownie, Damensch, Urban Monkey, Snitch, and Powerlook will be participating.

With premiumisation and international brands in focus, this EORS, brands such as adidas, Fossil, H&M, GANT, Trendyol, Under Armour, Crocs, Calvin Klien, Birkenstock, MAC, Huda Beauty, GUESS and Aldo, among others, will run offers through the entirety of the fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

The demand for international fashion labels, particularly from tier-two cities and beyond has seen a notable uptick.

“The category has witnessed a CAGR of 50 per cent over a 3 year period and is on an accelerated growth path as more and more affluent millennials and Gen Z are willing to spend a premium on apparel, footwear and accessories that embody their personality,” added Pias.

Myntra said its vast network of thousands of delivery partners will cater to 19,000 pin codes, serving as an important part of ensuring smooth and effective delivery to the customers. Under this model, the Kirana partners get an additional source of income, owing to the increased scale of orders during EORS. Myntra will also efficiently utilise all its Forward Distribution Centres (FDCs) for a smoother, hassle-free delivery process during and after EORS.