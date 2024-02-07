Piscium, a nanotechnology startup, has raised ₹6 crore in a Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The funds will be used to strengthen the sales and marketing team, build the brand, scale up production and operations, and launch international business endeavours, the company said.

Founded in 2017 by Malay Dikshit and Dr Trupta Dikshit, Piscium is a dental and medical device manufacturing company.

Malay Dikshit, Founder and CEO, Piscium, said, “Unicorn India Ventures agreeing to come on board to fund our series A round gives us the much-needed impetus and backing to scale up the business into an internationally renowned dental and medical device company in the near future.”

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said, “At Unicorn, our comprehensive analysis of this sector led to our investment decision, particularly witnessing the company’s rapid growth fuelled by its innovative products. These patented innovations have received widespread acceptance within the dental community and exhibit extensive potential for global market expansion. Piscium is also actively building its OEM business and forging strategic partnerships. We strongly believe that Piscium’s future innovations in this domain will unlock substantial growth opportunities.”

Piscium’s portfolio of over 10 product categories includes dental burs and dental alginates.