Natco Pharma receives USFDA nod for cancer treatment drug

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Natco Pharma Ltd has on Friday announced that its marketing partner, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc., has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Pomalidomide Capsules, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration {USFDA).
Also, Hyderabad-based Natco and Breckenridge have settled the patent litigation with Celgene (now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb) in the U.S. district court for this product.
Celgene, sells Pomalidomide Capsules under Brand name Pomalyst in the US market, which is indicated for the treatment of patients who have multiple myeloma cancer.
As per industry sales data, Pomalyst had annual sales of $957 million during the twelve months ending September 2020, according to a release.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) at current levels.
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...