Natco Pharma receives USFDA nod for cancer treatment drug

Our BureauOur Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 13, 2020 Published on November 13, 2020

Natco Pharma's corporate office in Hyderabad

Natco Pharma Ltd has on Friday announced that its marketing partner, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc., has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Pomalidomide Capsules, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration {USFDA).

Also, Hyderabad-based Natco and Breckenridge have settled the patent litigation with Celgene (now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb) in the U.S. district court for this product.

Celgene, sells Pomalidomide Capsules under Brand name Pomalyst in the US market, which is indicated for the treatment of patients who have multiple myeloma cancer.

As per industry sales data, Pomalyst had annual sales of $957 million during the twelve months ending September 2020, according to a release.

Published on November 13, 2020
