National Master Plan: 22 greenfield expressways, 23 key infra projects, 35 multi-modal logistics parks to be built

Under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP), the government plans to develop 22 greenfield expressways, 23 key infrastructure projects including other highways and 35 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs), the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said on Tuesday.

Gati Shakti is a digital platform, which will bring 16 government ministries, including Railways and MoRTH together, for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects for industrial cluster and economic nodes, the ministry said in a statement.

“As part of the PM Gati Shakti NMP, the Ministry plans to develop 22 greenfield expressways, 23 other key infrastructure projects and other highway projects as well as 35 MMLPs, as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana and other schemes of the ministry,” it added.

Some of the major expressways and corridors, which are under construction include Delhi–Mumbai expressway, Ahmedabad--Dholera expressway, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, Bengaluru-Chennai expressway, Ambala-Kotputli expressway, Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar expressway, Raipur-VZG expressway, Hyderabad-VZG expressway and the Chennai-Salem expressway.

Infrastructure projects

Some of the key infrastructure projects, which are under construction stage include construction of Zojila Tunnel (Ladakh), roads to connect Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh, a bridge over Middle Strait Creek (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 2-laning of Lalpul-Manmao changing road in Arunachal Pradesh, 6-lane bridge over Ganga at Phaphamau (UP) and 4-lane bridge over Brahmaputra between Dhubri-Phulbari (Meghalaya).

The ministry, through its implementing agencies NHAI, NHLML and NHIDCL has kept pace with the work of implementing the 35 MMLP projects identified for development under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I.

The MMLP at Jogighopa, Assam, which is being developed in partnership with the Assam government as equity stakeholder in the project and the SPV, is under construction. Besides, bids have been invited for MMLP Nagpur, MMLP Chennai and MMLP Bengaluru, MoRTH said.

The ambitious programme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2021, is intended to break departmental silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects, which will help in bringing down the logistics cost and translate into enormous economic gains to consumers, farmers, youth as well as those engaged in businesses.

Subsequently on October 21, 2021, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the proposal for development of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) for providing multi-modal connectivity to various economic zones. The Ministry is taking steps to further intensify the efforts to realize the vision of the Prime Minister of providing seamless connectivity across India so that it becomes $5 trillion economy by 2025.