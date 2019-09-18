Companies

NCLAT asks RCom’s RP to approach NCLT for refund of Rs 577 crore from Ericsson

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 18, 2019 Published on September 18, 2019

Anil Ambani-led Rcom is presently going through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.   -  PTI

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday directed resolution professional (RP) of Reliance Communications (RCom) to raise demand for Rs 577 crore paid to Swiss telecom gear maker Ericsson before the NCLT-Mumbai.

The Anil Ambani-led enterprise is presently going through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

A two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya asked the Resolution Professional to file the claims before the NCLT.

“We are not inclined to take this interim Application ,” said the NCLAT.

RCom has paid Rs 577 crore on the direction of the Supreme Court.

