NCLAT confirms CCI order nullifying Amazon’s 2019 deal with Future

In a setback for Amazon, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has reaffirmed the order by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to suspend approval for the investment deal between Amazon and a Future group firm dating back to 2019.

The two-judge-bench including Justice M Venugopal and Ashok Kumar Mishra, also upheld the Rs 200-crore fine imposed on Amazon and granted the company 45 days to pay. This fine is imposed for non-disclosure of relevant information on combinations under Section 43A of the Competition Act, 2002.

Confirming CCI’s ruling, the NCLAT said it is in full agreement with the anti-trust watchdog that Amazon had not made a “full, fair, forthright” disclosure about its strategic interest in Future Retail Ltd, Future group’s public listed company, which ran its flagship Big Bazaar outlets.

Amazon failed to notify relevant information pertaining to the combination of the agreements, the NCLAT said, agreeing with the CCI’s reasoning.

NCLAT concluded its hearing on Amazon’s plea in April this year. All parties had filed revised notes of submissions along with relevant citations before the registry.

Amazon had opposed FRL’s deal to sell assets to Reliance Retail as part of a Rs 24,713-crore deal, which has now been called off.

On Monday, apart from Amazon’s plea, the appellate tribunal also reserved the order on two other petitions in the matter filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the All India Consumer Products’ Distributors Federation (AICPDF).

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, Confederation of All India Traders, said: “We at CAIT India welcome the order, which clearly states the wrongdoings of Amazon. Any plot to capture the e-Commerce and retail trade of India will not be successful. India is not a banana republic & laws are not weak.”