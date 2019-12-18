NCLAT lists Tata-Mistry suit for judgement today

Failure at Madrid, a setback for Indian renewable energy
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has listed the Tata Group-Cyrus Mistry case, the country’s largest corporate war, for judgement on Wednesday. The appellate tribunal, which has been hearing the case since 2018, had earlier reserved its order in July this year.
The case has been listed for hearing in the court of NCLAT Chairperson S.J. Mukhopadhaya and Member (Judicial) Bansi Lal Bhat, according to a posting on the appellate tribunal’s website.
Cyrus Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of the Tata Group between 2012 and 2016, was ousted following a boardroom coup on October 24, 2016. Later, on December 20, 2016, Mistry — through two family-run firms — Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments Corp — had moved the National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai against Tata Sons and others for oppression and mismanagement.
Mistry also accused Tata Sons — the holding company of all Tata Group firms — of governance issues due to intervention by Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata.
Mistry had also accused the Tata Group of mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders’ rights, apart from challenging his removal as Tata Sons’ Chairman. Also read: ‘The fight is for good governance’
On February 20, 2017, N Chandrasekaran, who was heading Tata Consultancy Services, took charge as Chairman of Tata Sons.
On July 9, 2018, NCLT dismissed Cyrus Mistry’s petition and ruled in favour of Tata Sons.
Also read: NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons
NCLT’s Mumbai special Bench of B. S. V. Prakash Kumar and V. Nallasenapathy dismissed Cyrus Mistry's petition "without cost". The tribunal also said that a company’s board was competent enough to remove the chairman, adding that Mistry was ousted as the Tata Sons' board had lost confidence in him.
Later in August 2018, Mistry moved the appellate tribunal against the order. Also read: Cyrus Mistry moves NCLAT against Tatas
Also read: Cyrus should have been more careful in making allegations against Tatas: NCLT
The Mistry family is the single largest shareholder in Tata Sons, with an 18.4 per cent stake.
In October 2018, coinciding with the second year of his ouster from Tata Sons, Mistry made a comeback to the corporate world by starting a venture capital firm Mistry Ventures LLP. ALSO Read: Cyrus Mistry stages a corporate comeback with new VC firm
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...