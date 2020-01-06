NCLAT rejects ROC, Mumbai plea; says judgement cast no aspersions

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday rejected a plea by the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Mumbai, which sought amendments of the appellate tribunal’s order in the Tata-Mistry case.

A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya ruled that the judgement cast no aspersions on ROC.

The NCLAT had reserved its order last week.

On December 23, 2019, the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Mumbai, moved NCLAT seeking an “impleadment” in the Tata-Mistry case and seeking amendments of the appellate tribunal’s previous week’s order.

The RoC has sought amendments in the December 18, 2019 judgment to correctly reflect the conduct of RoC, Mumbai, as “not being illegal” and acted under the provisions of the Companies’ Act.

Separately, petitions against NCLAT’s December 18, 2019 order asking to reinstate Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons would be mentioned before the Chief Justice of India on Monday. The petitions were filed by Tata Sons’ Chairman Emeritus Ratan N Tata (in his personal capacity), Tata Trusts, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Teleservices.

