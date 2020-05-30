NCLAT to hear all urgent cases via video conferencing from June 1

Hammered out by mechanisation
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has decided that all urgent cases will be heard through video conferencing mode from June 1.
This has been decided in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus, and after considering the various instructions and advisories relating to Coronavirus control and lockdown issued by the Government.
This NCLAT decision to start hearing all urgent cases via video conferencing is in sync with Tribunals’ (NCLT, ITAT etc) trying to achieve normalcy in the post COVID-19 world through e-hearings for urgent cases, say legal experts.
NCLAT has now issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for advocate/authorised representative/ party-in-person for ‘Mentioning’ the matter for hearing through virtual mode. All decorum regarding dress of presenters and verbal presentations should be maintained.
After publication of cause list, a link for video conferencing will be provided to Advocate/Authorised Representative/Party-in-Person by the Registry through email/SMS half an hour before the hearing of the matters. Advocates have been directed to wear “plain white shirt/ white-salwar-kameez/ white saree, with a plain white neck band” during the hearings before the NCLAT through virtual hearing till further order, according to the SOP..
